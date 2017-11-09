Oskar BöhmeBorn 24 February 1870. Died 23 October 1938
Oskar Böhme
1870-02-24
Oskar Böhme Biography (Wikipedia)
Oskar Böhme (February 24, 1870 – October 23, 1938) was a German composer and trumpeter.
Oskar Böhme Tracks
Fantasie on Russian Folksongs, Op 45 No 1
Fantasie on Russian Folksongs, Op 45 No 1
Trumpet Sextet in E flat minor (4th mvt, Allegro con Spirito)
