The von Trapps (formerly The von Trapp Children) is a musical group made up of Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and August (formerly Justin) von Trapp, descendants of the Trapp Family Singers. They are the grandchildren of Werner von Trapp, who was portrayed as Kurt in The Sound of Music, and the great-grandchildren of Georg Ritter von Trapp and his first wife Agathe Whitehead, and the step-great-grandchildren of Maria von Trapp, Georg's second wife.
Dream A Little Dream (Live In Session)
Storm (Live In Session)
Friend
Storm
Hayaldah hachi yafah bagan (feat. The von Trapps)
