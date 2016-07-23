Rich RobinsonBorn 24 May 1969
Rich Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-05-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3ac8528-dbb4-455c-b2ce-ee2b4da3458d
Rich Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Spencer Robinson (born May 24, 1969) is an American musician and founding member of the rock and roll band The Black Crowes. Along with older brother Chris Robinson, Rich formed the band in 1984 (originally called Mr. Crowes Garden) while the two were attending Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. At age 15, Rich wrote the music to what would become one of the band’s first singles; "She Talks to Angels".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rich Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Astral
Rich Robinson
Astral
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral
Last played on
Rich Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist