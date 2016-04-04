Me and My Drummer
Me and My Drummer
Me and My Drummer Biography (Wikipedia)
Me and My Drummer are an indie-pop duo from Berlin.
Charlotte Brandi and Matze Pröllochs met in Tübingen, Germany. Both worked in a theatre as stage musicians and their musical inspirations brought them together.
In 2011 they began to record their debut The Hawk, The Beak, The Prey at Radio Buellebrueck Studio by Tobias Siebert. It was released in 2012 by Sinnbus.
The band's second album Love Is a Fridge was released in February 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Me and My Drummer Tracks
Pentonville Road
Me and My Drummer
Pentonville Road
Pentonville Road
Last played on
Blue Splinter View
Me and My Drummer
Blue Splinter View
Blue Splinter View
Last played on
You're A Runner
Me and My Drummer
You're A Runner
You're A Runner
Last played on
Don't Be So Hot
Me and My Drummer
Don't Be So Hot
Don't Be So Hot
Last played on
Phobia (BretonLABS Remix)
Me and My Drummer
Phobia (BretonLABS Remix)
Phobia (BretonLABS Remix)
Last played on
Runner
Me and My Drummer
Runner
Runner
Last played on
Runner (Reprise)
Me and My Drummer
Runner (Reprise)
Runner (Reprise)
Last played on
