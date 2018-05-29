Dub IncFormed 1997
Dub Inc
1997
Dub Inc Biography (Wikipedia)
Dub Incorporation (since 2006 just Dub Inc) is a reggae band from Saint-Étienne, France together since 1997. They combine a range of styles, including dancehall, dub, ska and rap. Their music is also influenced by African music with their songs being sung in a mixture of French, English and Kabyle.
The band has released six studio albums. The first three, Diversité (2003), Dans le décor (2005) and Afrikya (2008) to Dub Incorporation. However starting with Hors contrôle (2010), Paradise (2013) and "So What" (2016), they shortened the name and credited the albums to Dub Inc
Rude Boy Story is the first documentary film released about this band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dub Inc Tracks
Too Much.
Dub Inc
Too Much.
Too Much.
Last played on
Tout Ce Qu'ils Veulent
Dub Inc
Tout Ce Qu'ils Veulent
Tout Ce Qu'ils Veulent
Last played on
Il Faut Qu'on Ose
Dub Inc
Il Faut Qu'on Ose
Il Faut Qu'on Ose
Last played on
Dub Controle
Dub Inc
Dub Controle
Dub Controle
Last played on
