Dub Incorporation (since 2006 just Dub Inc) is a reggae band from Saint-Étienne, France together since 1997. They combine a range of styles, including dancehall, dub, ska and rap. Their music is also influenced by African music with their songs being sung in a mixture of French, English and Kabyle.

The band has released six studio albums. The first three, Diversité (2003), Dans le décor (2005) and Afrikya (2008) to Dub Incorporation. However starting with Hors contrôle (2010), Paradise (2013) and "So What" (2016), they shortened the name and credited the albums to Dub Inc

Rude Boy Story is the first documentary film released about this band.