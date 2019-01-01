Page HamiltonBorn 18 May 1960
Page Hamilton
1960-05-18
Page Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Page Nye Hamilton (born May 18, 1960) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter and record producer, mostly noted for his work with alternative metal band Helmet. Most of his work has been in the hard rock and alternative metal styles, though he trained in jazz guitar and has substantial connections with avant-garde music and film soundtrack composition.
