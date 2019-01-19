Orchestre de Paris
1967
Orchestre de Paris Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orchestre de Paris is a French orchestra based in Paris. The orchestra currently performs most of its concerts at the Philharmonie de Paris.
Britten: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
Listen to an excerpt from Britten's Violin Concerto.
Britten: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
Symphony No.3 in C major Op.52: II. Andantino
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No.3 in C major Op.52: II. Andantino
Symphony No.3 in C major Op.52: II. Andantino
Symphony no. 5 (Op.82) in E flat major, 3rd movement; Allegro molto
Jean Sibelius
Symphony no. 5 (Op.82) in E flat major, 3rd movement; Allegro molto
Symphony no. 5 (Op.82) in E flat major, 3rd movement; Allegro molto
Symphony No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Jean Sibelius
Symphony No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Symphony No 2 in D major (1st mvt)
Iberia Suite orch Arbos (Triana)
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia Suite orch Arbos (Triana)
Iberia Suite orch Arbos (Triana)
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
Ottorino Respighi
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
Les biches (Final)
Francis Poulenc
Les biches (Final)
Les biches (Final)
Danse Macabre, Op 40
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse Macabre, Op 40
Danse Macabre, Op 40
Danse macabre
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Danse macabre
Danse macabre
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Maurice Ravel
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Alborada del gracioso (Miroirs)
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin)
Notations (pour orchestre) No.2 'Tres vif'
Pierre Boulez
Notations (pour orchestre) No.2 'Tres vif'
Notations (pour orchestre) No.2 'Tres vif'
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Maurice Ravel
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Rigaudon (Le tombeau de Couperin)
Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)
Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Pietro Mascagni
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Édouard Lalo
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Symphonie espagnole, Op 21 (5th mvt)
Suite, "Roma" Movement 1
Georges Bizet
Suite, "Roma" Movement 1
Suite, "Roma" Movement 1
La Marseillaise
Claude‐Joseph Rouget de l’Isle
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
Rag-Mazurka (Les biches)
Francis Poulenc
Rag-Mazurka (Les biches)
Rag-Mazurka (Les biches)
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
Pascal Dusapin
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
Symphony no. 9
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no. 9
Symphony no. 9
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin, Act 3 Scene 1)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin, Act 3 Scene 1)
Polonaise (Eugene Onegin, Act 3 Scene 1)
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Waltz (Eugene Onegin)
Le carnaval romain
Hector Berlioz
Le carnaval romain
Le carnaval romain
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Symphony in C
Georges Bizet
Symphony in C
Symphony in C
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
Ottorino Respighi
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
Adagio con Variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra
Symphony No. 6 In F Major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 6 In F Major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Symphony No. 6 In F Major Op.68 (Pastoral)
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
Luciano Berio
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
Cantique de Jean Racine for chorus and organ, Op.11
Gabriel Fauré
Cantique de Jean Racine for chorus and organ, Op.11
Cantique de Jean Racine for chorus and organ, Op.11
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
Maurice Ravel
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
Ma Mere L'Oye: v. Le jardin feerique
Zigeunerweisen
Pablo de Sarasate
Zigeunerweisen
Zigeunerweisen
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
Pavane, Op 50
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op.30
Richard Strauss
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op.30
Also sprach Zarathustra, Op.30
Piano Concerto No.2 in A major, S.125
Franz Liszt
Piano Concerto No.2 in A major, S.125
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in A major, S.125
Nuages Gris, S.199
Franz Liszt
Nuages Gris, S.199
Nuages Gris, S.199
Eugene Onegin (Kogda bi zhizn domashnim krugom)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin (Kogda bi zhizn domashnim krugom)
Eugene Onegin (Kogda bi zhizn domashnim krugom)
