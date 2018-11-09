Harvey AndrewsBorn 7 May 1943
Harvey Andrews
1943-05-07
Harvey Andrews Biography (Wikipedia)
Harvey John Andrews (born 7 May 1943 in Stechford, Birmingham) is an English singer-songwriter and poet.
The Soldier
Harvey Andrews
The Soldier
The Soldier
Autumn Song
Harvey Andrews
Autumn Song
Autumn Song
Writer Of Songs
Harvey Andrews
Writer Of Songs
Writer Of Songs
Songs That Harry Wrote
Harvey Andrews
Songs That Harry Wrote
Songs That Harry Wrote
Death Come Easy
Harvey Andrews
Death Come Easy
Death Come Easy
Targets
Harvey Andrews
Targets
Targets
Margarita
Harvey Andrews
Margarita
Margarita
Moon Over Callow
Harvey Andrews
Moon Over Callow
Moon Over Callow
Way Back When
Harvey Andrews
Way Back When
Way Back When
The Price of Bronze
Harvey Andrews
The Price of Bronze
The Price of Bronze
I Love This Guitar
Harvey Andrews
I Love This Guitar
I Love This Guitar
Soldier
Harvey Andrews
Soldier
Soldier
A Most Peculiar Man
Harvey Andrews
A Most Peculiar Man
A Most Peculiar Man
The Mallard
Harvey Andrews
The Mallard
The Mallard
Fading Voices
Harvey Andrews
Fading Voices
Fading Voices
Spinning Concertinas
Harvey Andrews
Spinning Concertinas
Spinning Concertinas
Spring Again
Harvey Andrews
Spring Again
Spring Again
If it Wasn't for the Song
Harvey Andrews
If it Wasn't for the Song
Requiem
Harvey Andrews
Requiem
Requiem
Headlines
Harvey Andrews
Headlines
Headlines
