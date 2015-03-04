Pacific ChoraleFormed 1968
Pacific Chorale
1968
Pacific Chorale Biography (Wikipedia)
Pacific Chorale, founded in 1968, is a professional chorus performing in Costa Mesa, California at the Renée and Henry Segerstom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (formerly the Orange County Performing Arts Center).
Pacific Chorale Tracks
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Richard Danielpour
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Oratorio - Toward a Season of Peace (last movement- Apotheosis)
Orchestra
Last played on
