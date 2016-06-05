Pete JollyBorn 5 June 1932. Died 6 November 2004
Pete Jolly
1932-06-05
Pete Jolly (born Peter A. Ceragioli Jr., June 5, 1932 – November 6, 2004) was an American West Coast jazz pianist and accordionist. He was well known for his performance of television themes and various movie soundtracks.
Jolly Lodger
Pete Jolly
Jolly Lodger
Jolly Lodger
Little Bird
Pete Jolly
Little Bird
Little Bird
The Blues
Mel Torme & Marty Paich, Warren Launing, Jack Sheldon, Bob Enevoldsen, Lew McCreary, Jim Self, Ken Peplowski, Bob Efford, Gary Foster, Pete Jolly, Chuck Berghofer, Jeff Hamilton, Mel Tormé & Marty Paich
The Blues
The Blues
Composer
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
Pete Jolly
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
