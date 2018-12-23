Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c39f1851-895e-4746-9597-ba253a3cd80a
Tracks
Sort by
White Christmas
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
White Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Christmas
Last played on
The Birthday Waltz
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
The Birthday Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Birthday Waltz
Last played on
The Railway Children (Finale)
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
The Railway Children (Finale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Railway Children (Finale)
Last played on
Home For The Holidays
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Home For The Holidays
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home For The Holidays
Last played on
The Railway Children - Overture
Johnny Douglas
The Railway Children - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Railway Children - Overture
Last played on
Call Me Irresponsible
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Call Me Irresponsible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me Irresponsible
Last played on
Days of wine and roses
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Days of wine and roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days of wine and roses
Last played on
Try To Remember
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Try To Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Try To Remember
The Sweetest Sounds
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
The Sweetest Sounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sweetest Sounds
An Affair To Remember
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
An Affair To Remember
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Affair To Remember
The Railway Children
The Johnny Douglas Strings
The Railway Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Railway Children
Performer
Last played on
Hey There
The Johnny Douglas Strings
Hey There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey There
Performer
Last played on
Call Me Irresponsible
Johnny Douglas Strings
Call Me Irresponsible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Call Me Irresponsible
Performer
Last played on
Balihai
Johnny Douglas
Balihai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Balihai
Performer
Last played on
Young At Heart
Johnny Douglas
Young At Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young At Heart
Performer
Last played on
Days of wine and roses
Johnny Douglas Strings
Days of wine and roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Days of wine and roses
Performer
Last played on
RESTLESS HEART
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
RESTLESS HEART
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RESTLESS HEART
Last played on
Cheek To Cheek
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Cheek To Cheek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheek To Cheek
Last played on
Young At Heart
Johnny Douglas Strings
Young At Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young At Heart
Performer
Last played on
All I Ask Of You
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
All I Ask Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Ask Of You
Last played on
Hey There!
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Hey There!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hey There!
Last played on
Everything I Have Is Yours
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Everything I Have Is Yours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything I Have Is Yours
Last played on
Smile
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile
Last played on
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Last played on
CHOPIN'S ETUDE OPUS 10 No.3
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
CHOPIN'S ETUDE OPUS 10 No.3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CHOPIN'S ETUDE OPUS 10 No.3
Last played on
Overture: The Railway Children
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Overture: The Railway Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture: The Railway Children
Last played on
Warsaw Concerto
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Warsaw Concerto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Warsaw Concerto
Last played on
The Way You Look Tonight
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
The Way You Look Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way You Look Tonight
Last played on
Catch A Falling Star
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Catch A Falling Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch A Falling Star
Last played on
The Railway Children Overture
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
The Railway Children Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Railway Children Overture
Last played on
Moonlight serenade
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
Moonlight serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight serenade
Last played on
La vie en rose
Johnny Douglas and His Orchestra
La vie en rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La vie en rose
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist