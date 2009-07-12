Suzanne Murphy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c39eb86d-5b2e-4c4a-8456-f9c965736b3b
Suzanne Murphy Tracks
Sort by
I Dreamt I Dwelt In Marble Halls
Suzanne Murphy
I Dreamt I Dwelt In Marble Halls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1991: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emdfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1991-09-13T04:05:44
13
Sep
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e564fx
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-25T04:05:44
25
Jul
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewgj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-26T04:05:44
26
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist