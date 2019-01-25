LindisfarneUK folk & progressive rock band. Formed 1970. Disbanded May 2004
Lindisfarne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqkdl.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c39c15bd-ed29-4feb-8aa6-22876a7d7bf1
Lindisfarne Biography (Wikipedia)
Lindisfarne are an English folk rock band from Newcastle upon Tyne established in 1968 (originally called Brethren). The original line-up comprised Alan Hull (vocals, guitar, piano), Ray Jackson (vocals, mandolin, harmonica), Simon Cowe (guitar, mandolin, banjo, keyboards), Rod Clements (bass guitar, violin) and Ray Laidlaw (drums).
They are best known for the albums Nicely Out of Tune (1970), Fog on the Tyne (1971) which became the biggest selling UK album in 1972, Dingly Dell (1972) and Back and Fourth (1978), and for the success of songs such as "Meet Me on the Corner", "Lady Eleanor", "Run For Home" and "We Can Swing Together".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lindisfarne Performances & Interviews
Lindisfarne Tracks
Sort by
Fog On The Tyne
Lindisfarne
Fog On The Tyne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdl.jpglink
Fog On The Tyne
Last played on
Meet Me On The Corner
Lindisfarne
Meet Me On The Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdl.jpglink
Meet Me On The Corner
Last played on
Run For Home
Lindisfarne
Run For Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04z6tdt.jpglink
Run For Home
Last played on
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
Lindisfarne
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdl.jpglink
Can't Do Right For Doing Wrong
Last played on
Lady Eleanor
Lindisfarne
Lady Eleanor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdl.jpglink
Lady Eleanor
Last played on
Winter Song
Lindisfarne
Winter Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkdl.jpglink
Winter Song
Last played on
Upcoming Events
16
Mar
2019
Lindisfarne
Princess Alexandra Auditorium, Yarm School, Yarm, UK
29
Mar
2019
Lindisfarne
Bishop's Cleeve Tithe Barn, Cheltenham, UK
30
Mar
2019
Lindisfarne
Grand Pavilion, Swansea, UK
6
Apr
2019
Lindisfarne
Haverhill Arts Centre, Haverhill, UK
26
Apr
2019
Lindisfarne
Huntingdon Hall, Cheltenham, UK
Lindisfarne Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist