Horacio Salinas Álvarez (born 8 July 1951 in Lautaro, Cautín Province) is a Chilean guitarist and composer. He is cofounder and musical director of the Chilean group Inti-Illimani Histórico. He has a huge repertory of compositions that involves folk, Andean music, protest music, world music, contemporary classical music and many Latin American styles and fusions. In 1973, his group was touring in Europe when Pinochet seized power in Chile, after which they had to stay in exile for years. He has played with many international musicians notably the Australian classical guitarist John Williams.
Danza de Cala Luna arr for 2 guitars and folk ensemble
Horacio Salinas
Danza de Cala Luna arr for 2 guitars and folk ensemble
Danza de Cala Luna arr for 2 guitars and folk ensemble
Danza de Cala Luna
Horacio Salinas
Danza de Cala Luna
Danza de Cala Luna
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Horacio Salinas
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Danza No. 1 from Danzas Peregrinas
Danza No. 1: Preludio
Horacio Salinas
Danza No. 1: Preludio
Danza No. 1: Preludio
