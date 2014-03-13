Aaron WeinsteinBorn 31 July 1985
Aaron Weinstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c393bf29-fb58-4e7e-bfff-95c67791b33c
Aaron Weinstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Jacob Weinstein (born July 31, 1985) is a jazz violinist, mandolinist, and arranger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aaron Weinstein Tracks
Sort by
Ain't misbehavin' (feat. Aaron Weinstein & David Newton)
Aaron Weinstein
Ain't misbehavin' (feat. Aaron Weinstein & David Newton)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't misbehavin' (feat. Aaron Weinstein & David Newton)
The Wizard of Oz - musical film (feat. Aaron Weinstein)
Harold Arlen
The Wizard of Oz - musical film (feat. Aaron Weinstein)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wizard of Oz - musical film (feat. Aaron Weinstein)
Pennies from heaven [with A JOHNS(T)ON]
Johnny Burke, Aaron Weinstein & David Newton
Pennies from heaven [with A JOHNS(T)ON]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pennies from heaven [with A JOHNS(T)ON]
Performer
Aaron Weinstein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist