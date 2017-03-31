Cyril Preedy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c393b46f-420d-4427-86fa-44545ab94aa3
Cyril Preedy Tracks
Sort by
Grand Duo Concertant
Carl Maria von Weber
Grand Duo Concertant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxgh.jpglink
Grand Duo Concertant
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1958: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en29mb
Royal Albert Hall
1958-08-08T04:46:41
8
Aug
1958
Proms 1958: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e329mb
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-08T04:46:41
8
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Winter Proms 1952–3: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezddgw
Royal Albert Hall
1952-01-12T04:46:41
12
Jan
1952
Winter Proms 1952–3: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1951: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efnnc8
Royal Albert Hall
1951-08-29T04:46:41
29
Aug
1951
Proms 1951: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1950: Prom 05 - Bach Commemoration Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evd8q9
Royal Albert Hall
1950-07-27T04:46:41
27
Jul
1950
Proms 1950: Prom 05 - Bach Commemoration Concert
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist