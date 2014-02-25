Lloyd BrevettBorn 1 August 1931. Died 3 May 2012
1931-08-01
Lloyd Brevett OD (1 August 1931 – 3 May 2012) was a Jamaican double bassist, songwriter, and a founding member of The Skatalites. He was a Rastafarian, and the uncle of The Melodians member, Tony Brevett.
One More Time
