JeminiBritish pop group. Formed 1995. Disbanded 2004
Jemini
1995
Jemini Biography (Wikipedia)
Jemini was a British pop group from Liverpool, best known for scoring "nul points" and finishing in last place with their performance of "Cry Baby" at the 2003 Eurovision Song Contest in Latvia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jemini Tracks
Medieval (feat. The Pharcyde)
Danger Mouse
Cry Baby
Jemini
Bye Bye Baby Cry Baby
Jemini
