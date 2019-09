Lora Lee Gayer (born Lorraine Lee Gayer; April 27, 1988) is an American stage actress. On Broadway, she originated the lead role of Linda Mason in Holiday Inn in 2016. She appeared on Broadway in the 2011 revival of Follies as Young Sally.

