Erland Dahlen
Erland Dahlen Biography (Wikipedia)
Erland Dahlen (born 15 May 1971 in Ulefoss, Norway) is a Norwegian drummer and percussionist. He is a member of several bands in the elektronika/jazz/experimental music genre, like "HET", "Boschamaz", "Kiruna", "Morris" and "Piston Ltd."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erland Dahlen Tracks
Lizard
Erland Dahlen
Lizard
Lizard
Blossom Bells
Erland Dahlen
Blossom Bells
Blossom Bells
Snake
Erland Dahlen
Snake
Snake
The Kit
Geir Sundstøl, Nils Petter Molvær, Nils Petter Molvær, Erland Dahlen & Morten Qvenild
The Kit
The Kit
Flower Power
Erland Dahlen
Flower Power
Flower Power
Germany
Erland Dahlen
Germany
Germany
Piratman
Erland Dahlen
Piratman
Piratman
Monkey
Erland Dahlen
Monkey
Monkey
