The Sixteen are a United Kingdom-based choir and period instrument orchestra; founded by Harry Christophers, it started as an unnamed group of sixteen friends in 1977, giving their first billed concert in 1979.

The group performs early English polyphony, works of the Renaissance, Baroque and early Classical music, and a diversity of 20th-century music.

The Sixteen are "The Voices of Classic FM", TV media partner with Sky Arts and associate artists of the Southbank Centre in London and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. The group promotes an annual series at the Queen Elizabeth Hall as well as the Choral Pilgrimage, a tour of Britain's finest cathedrals: bringing music back to the buildings for which it was written. The BBC television series Sacred Music is produced in collaboration with The Sixteen. Between 2008 and 2015, two full series aired, along with numerous specials.