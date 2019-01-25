The SixteenUK choir / chamber orchestra. Formed 1977
The Sixteen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sixteen are a United Kingdom-based choir and period instrument orchestra; founded by Harry Christophers, it started as an unnamed group of sixteen friends in 1977, giving their first billed concert in 1979.
The group performs early English polyphony, works of the Renaissance, Baroque and early Classical music, and a diversity of 20th-century music.
The Sixteen are "The Voices of Classic FM", TV media partner with Sky Arts and associate artists of the Southbank Centre in London and Bridgewater Hall in Manchester. The group promotes an annual series at the Queen Elizabeth Hall as well as the Choral Pilgrimage, a tour of Britain's finest cathedrals: bringing music back to the buildings for which it was written. The BBC television series Sacred Music is produced in collaboration with The Sixteen. Between 2008 and 2015, two full series aired, along with numerous specials.
The Sixteen Tracks
Agnus Dei
In Blessing (Hallowed)
Galatea, Dry Thy Tears (Chorus)
Beati quorum via, Op 38 No 3
I will sing unto the Lord (Israel in Egypt)
Miserere Nostri
Spem in alium
Gloria in D major, Rv.589: i. Gloria in excelsis Deo
Deutsches Magnificat
The Gallant Weaver
Coronation Anthem, HWV 260: The King Shall Rejoice
Fairy Queen: 'If Love's a Sweet Passion'
Stabat Mater
Ave virgo sanctissima
Stabat Mater (1st mvt excerpt)
O radiant dawn (Strathclyde Motets)
O Radiant Dawn
Peccavimus cum patribus nostris
Saul (Act 1, end of Scene 2, Sinfonia, Scene 3)
The Indian Queen (Act 2: What flatt'ring noise is this...We come to sing)
Laetatus sum a 5 instrumenti & 6 voci
Vadam et circuibo civitatem a 6
Super aspidem
Adolescentulus sum ego
Ave regina caelorum à 8
A New Year Carol
Locus iste
When David Heard
Hark__The_Herald_Angels_Sing
The Lamb
Hodie Christus natus est
Away_In_A_Manger
O nata lux
Once in Royal David's City
While_Shepherds_Watched_Their_Flocks
The_Coventry_Carol
Cherry Tree Carol
Coventry Carol
Salutation Carol
Ave Maria
Deck_The_Halls
Ave Maria, mater Dei
Ave Maria mater Dei
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
Hallelujah from Handel's Messiah
'Easter Hymn' from Cavalleria Rusticana (Mascagni)
Ding! Dong! Merrily On High
Proms interval talk: Life in the Choir of King's College, Cambridge
Taverner: Missa Gloria Tibi Trinitas - Preview Clip
Gesualdo: Ave Dulcissima Maria - Preview Clip
Taverner: Kyrie 'Leroy' - Preview Clip