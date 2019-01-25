Andrew Ashong is a British-Ghanaian Soul singer-songwriter, DJ and producer from Forest Hill in South London. He spent his teenage years searching for records and by 16 he was DJing and working on his own productions. Andrew Ashong has released two EPs: Flowers with Theo Parrish (2012) and the Andrew Ashong EP (2014), which moved away from the dance floor sound of Flowers and interjected more soul and jazz inspired rhythms and textures "A release less targeted to the dance floor, it instead chooses to retrospectively immerse in the ethics of true music". He also featured on "Day like This/Feel Loved" by Tony Allen and Theo Parish (2013). Paul Lester of The Guardian has compared him to Shuggie Otis, Roy Ayers, Bill Withers and Lewis Taylor in his "New Band of the Day" feature.