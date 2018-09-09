Big DealIndie duo comprising Kacey Underwood and Alice Costelloe
Big Deal
Big Deal were a pop/rock band composed of Kacey Underwood and Alice Costelloe. Underwood was raised near Yucca Valley in California while Costelloe came from an artistic household in London. They rose to prominence following the release of their second album June Gloom which received airplay on BBC 6Music in 2013. Support for the band from grass roots movements and Lauren Laverne of 6Music have seen the band invited to tour Europe with Depeche Mode in 2014. On 1 September 2016 they announced they had decided to break up.
Homework
Dream Machines (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2013)
Teradactol (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2013)
Swapping Sput (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2013)
In Your Car (6 Music Session, 10 Jun 2013)
One Kid
Dream Machines
Lux
Avalanche
Say Yes
Pristine
In Your Car
Close Your Eyes
