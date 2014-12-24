Alice ElgarEnglish author, married to Edward Elgar. Born 9 October 1848. Died 7 April 1920
Alice Elgar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1848-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3862b0f-0aef-4e38-8173-4a86ad03294d
Alice Elgar Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Alice, Lady Elgar (9 October 1848 – 7 April 1920) was an English author of verse and prose fiction, who married the composer Edward Elgar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alice Elgar Tracks
Sort by
The Snow
Edward Elgar
The Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Snow
Last played on
Back to artist