Animals That Swim are a musical group who formed in London, England, 1989, with a line-up of stand-up drums, piano, trumpet and "a nifty line in clever narrative lyrics". In March 2011 they recorded two new songs for online release, originally intended as the first tracks from an as yet untitled album.

