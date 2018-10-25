Pierre BastienBorn 1953
Pierre Bastien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c382b96a-801f-470c-a562-2d57a2d431c1
Pierre Bastien Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Bastien (born 1953 in Paris) is a French musician, composer, and experimental musical instrument builder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre Bastien Tracks
Sort by
Two Saws for Donna Vatra
Pierre Bastien
Two Saws for Donna Vatra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Saws for Donna Vatra
Performer
Strings And Nails
Pierre Bastien
Strings And Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings And Nails
Performer
Japanese Song
Pierre Bastien
Japanese Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japanese Song
Performer
Don's Nod
Pierre Bastien
Don's Nod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don's Nod
Metal, Water, Paper
Aleks Kolkowski & Pierre Bastien
Metal, Water, Paper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Metal, Water, Paper
Performer
What The Detective Saw
Aleks Kolkowski & Pierre Bastien
What The Detective Saw
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What The Detective Saw
Performer
Difference Engine
Pierre Bastien
Difference Engine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Difference Engine
Performer
Moody Doom
Pierre Bastien
Moody Doom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q87gz.jpglink
Moody Doom
Last played on
Phantom Dance #0 (Oceanic Garden Mix)
Pierre Bastien
Phantom Dance #0 (Oceanic Garden Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Phantom Dance #0 (Oceanic Garden Mix)
Performer
Last played on
The Mecanocentric World of Pierre Bastien
Pierre Bastien
The Mecanocentric World of Pierre Bastien
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mecanocentric World of Pierre Bastien
Last played on
Quiet Motors (Excerpt)
Pierre Bastien
Quiet Motors (Excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quiet Motors (Excerpt)
Last played on
Eh! Gueuse: Herse Hisse De Ceste Isle!
Pierre Bastien
Eh! Gueuse: Herse Hisse De Ceste Isle!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eh! Gueuse: Herse Hisse De Ceste Isle!
Last played on
Oho
Pierre Bastien
Oho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oho
Last played on
Vipers
Pierre Bastien
Vipers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vipers
Last played on
Rousselliana
Pierre Bastien
Rousselliana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rousselliana
Last played on
Visions of Shanghai
Pierre Bastien
Visions of Shanghai
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Visions of Shanghai
Last played on
Tides
Pierre Bastien
Tides
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tides
Last played on
The American of the highway
Pierre Bastien
The American of the highway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The American of the highway
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pierre Bastien
Pierre Bastien Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist