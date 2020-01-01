Sandra van NieuwlandBorn 16 February 1977
Sandra van Nieuwland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-02-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c38287be-06f8-43eb-b6be-d599014429ac
Sandra van Nieuwland Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra van Nieuwland (born February 16, 1977 in Delft), also known as Sandra Newland, is a Dutch singer who gained national popularity after her participation in the third season of The Voice of Holland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandra van Nieuwland Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist