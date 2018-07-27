Spanky WilsonBorn 1947
Spanky Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05frt59.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c37fc640-a046-47ad-8e78-22804c18ba76
Spanky Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Spanky Wilson (born c. 1947) is an American soul, funk and jazz vocalist, who has performed internationally and recorded several albums since the late 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spanky Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Sunshine Of Your Love
Spanky Wilson
Sunshine Of Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
Sunshine Of Your Love
Last played on
You
Spanky Wilson
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
You
Last played on
Kissing My Love
Spanky Wilson
Kissing My Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
Kissing My Love
Last played on
You Can't Judge A Book By It's Cover
Spanky Wilson
You Can't Judge A Book By It's Cover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
You Can't Judge A Book By It's Cover
Last played on
Sunshine
Spanky Wilson
Sunshine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
Sunshine
Last played on
Don’t Joke With A Hungry Man
Spanky Wilson
Don’t Joke With A Hungry Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05frt59.jpglink
Don’t Joke With A Hungry Man
Last played on
Playlists featuring Spanky Wilson
Spanky Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist