Fabrizio Poggi (Born 1 July 1958) is a singer and harmonica player Grammy Awards nominee who has received the Hohner Lifetime Award, and has been two times Blues Music Awards nominee, Jimi Awards nominee, and during his long career has recorded twenty two albums. He has performed in the US and Europe with The Blind Boys of Alabama, Garth Hudson of The Band, Steve Cropper, Charlie Musselwhite, Ronnie Earl, John P. Hammond, Marcia Ball, Guy Davis, Eric Bibb, Flaco Jimenez, Little Feat and many others.