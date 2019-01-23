Yuri Mikhaylovich Ahronovitch (Юрий Михайлович Аронович) (13 May 1932 – 31 October 2002) was a Soviet-born Israeli conductor.

Born in Leningrad, he studied music and the violin from the age of 4. In 1954 he graduated as conductor from the Leningrad Conservatory. He studied with Nathan Rachlin and Kurt Sanderling. Invitations to conduct leading Russian orchestras followed, including the Leningrad Philharmonic and the Bolshoi Theatre.

After conducting in Petrozavodsk and Saratov, he was assigned to the Yaroslavl Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra 1956-1964, performing symphonic cycles by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky alongside Soviet music such as the works of Aram Khachaturian and Tikhon Khrennikov.

In 1964 he was appointed Chief Conductor of the USSR Ministry of Culture Symphony Orchestra and worked there until emigrating to Israel in 1972.

His recordings for Melodiya, notably Shostakovich's First Symphony, were well received in the West.

Immediate invitations followed to conduct and tour with major orchestras: the London Symphony Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, Vienna Symphony Orchestra, Tokyo Yomiuri Orchestra, Teatro Alla Scala and others.