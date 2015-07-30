Ignaz LachnerBorn 17 September 1807. Died 25 February 1895
Ignaz Lachner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1807-09-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c37c7af1-0a4f-4a42-91ab-cc332cd92367
Ignaz Lachner Biography (Wikipedia)
Ignaz Lachner (11 September 1807 – 24 February 1895) was a German composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ignaz Lachner Tracks
Sort by
Romance from Piano Concerto no. 20 K.466, arr. pianno and string quintet
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Romance from Piano Concerto no. 20 K.466, arr. pianno and string quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Romance from Piano Concerto no. 20 K.466, arr. pianno and string quintet
Last played on
Ignaz Lachner Links
Back to artist