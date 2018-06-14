Zsolt HamarBorn 1968
Zsolt Hamar
1968
Zsolt Hamar Biography (Wikipedia)
Zsolt Hamar (born 1968 Budapest) is a Hungarian conductor.
Zsolt Hamar Tracks
Dances of Galanta [Galanta tancok] for orchestra
Zoltán Kodály
Funeral music [Muzyka zalobna] for string orchestra
Witold Lutoslawski
Concerto for clarinet, strings, harp and piano
Aaron Copland
Performer
Summer evening [Nyari este]
Zoltán Kodály
