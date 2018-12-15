The ChordsUK mod group. Formed 1978. Disbanded 1981
The Chords
1978
The Chords Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chords are a 1970s British pop music group, commonly associated with the 1970s mod revival, who had several hits in their homeland, before the decline of the trend brought about their break-up. They were one of the more successful groups to emerge during the revival, and they re-formed with the four original members for a UK tour during 2010.
The Chords Tracks
Maybe Tomorrow
The British Way Of Life
Now It's Gone (Radio 1 Session, 3 Jul 1979)
Something'S Missing
