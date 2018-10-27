Koji KondoNintendo composer. Born 13 August 1961
Koji Kondo
1961-08-13
Koji Kondo Biography (Wikipedia)
Koji Kondo (近藤 浩治 Kondō Kōji, born August 13, 1961) is a Japanese music composer, pianist, and sound director who works for the video game company Nintendo. He is best known for his involvement in numerous contributions in the Mario and The Legend of Zelda series of video games, among others produced by the company. Kondo was originally hired by Nintendo in 1984, becoming the first person hired by them to specialize in musical composition for games. Shortly after, Kondo was assigned as the sound designer on the 1985 game Super Mario Bros. His sound design for the game, more specifically the musical theme for the overworld, have often been cited as among the most memorable in video games.
Koji Kondo Tracks
Legend of Zelda (1986) - Suite
Koji Kondo
Legend of Zelda Suite
Super Mario Bros Themes
Super Mario Theme (Instrumental)
LEGEND OF ZELDA (2011): Suite
Day 3 Theme (Majora's Mask)
Super Mario
Super Mario Brothers Theme
