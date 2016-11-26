WafandeBorn 21 January 1983
Wafande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c376161c-121b-437a-ab5e-cef7cdc4247b
Wafande Biography (Wikipedia)
Wafande Pierre Jolivel Zahor (born January 21, 1983), better known by his mononym Wafande is a Danish reggae, soul singer and songwriter. He is signed to Universal Music.
Wafande Tracks
Hey Stranger
Black Dylan
Hey Stranger
Hey Stranger
