S*** Robot Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Lambkin (born 1971) better known by the pseudonym Shit Robot is an Irish electronic musician and DJ.
S*** Robot Performances & Interviews
Sh*t Robot - Mini Mix
2013-10-25T18:00:00.000Z
Some big tunes packed into Annie's five minute Mini Mix this week!
Sh*t Robot - Mini Mix
S*** Robot Tracks
Where It's At (feat. Reggie Watts)
S*** Robot
Where It's At (feat. Reggie Watts)
Where It's At (feat. Reggie Watts)
We Got A Love (feat. Reggie Watts)
S*** Robot
We Got A Love (feat. Reggie Watts)
Feels Real
S*** Robot
Feels Real
Feels Real
Teenage Bass
S*** Robot
Teenage Bass
Teenage Bass
Tuff Enuff?
S*** Robot
Tuff Enuff?
Tuff Enuff?
I Found Love (Wild Geese Remix)
S*** Robot
I Found Love (Wild Geese Remix)
Tuff Enough (Michael Mayer remix)
S*** Robot
Tuff Enough (Michael Mayer remix)
Tuff Enough (Michael Mayer remix)
I Got A Feeling
S*** Robot
I Got A Feeling
I Got A Feeling
Losing My Patients
S*** Robot
Losing My Patients
Losing My Patients
Take Em Up
S*** Robot
Take Em Up
Take Em Up
Tuff Enough
S*** Robot
Tuff Enough
Tuff Enough
Simple Things (Work It Out)
S*** Robot
Simple Things (Work It Out)
Simple Things (Work It Out)
Norfolk Nights
S*** Robot
Norfolk Nights
Norfolk Nights
Simple Things (Work It Out), Todd Terje Mix
S*** Robot
Simple Things (Work It Out), Todd Terje Mix
Simple Things, Todd Terje remix
S*** Robot
Simple Things, Todd Terje remix
Simple Things
S*** Robot
Simple Things
Simple Things
