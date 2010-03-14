Suicide CommandoJohan Van Roy. Formed 1986
Suicide Commando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c37412cd-f0cc-4507-8825-48f95aef3624
Suicide Commando Biography (Wikipedia)
Suicide Commando is a Belgian electro-industrial music act created by Johan Van Roy in 1986.. For live shows, it consists of Van Roy himself on vocals, Torben Schmidt on keyboards, and Mario Vaerewijck on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Suicide Commando Tracks
Sort by
No More
Suicide Commando
No More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More
Last played on
Suicide Commando Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist