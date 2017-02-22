Marianne Rørholm
Marianne Rørholm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c36c738a-b562-4f0c-ab8e-57f6945f7bdc
Marianne Rørholm Tracks
Sort by
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Korsfarerne - Part 2 - closing scene
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Korsfarerne - The Sirens' Song of Temptation
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e532mb
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-03T04:49:39
3
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-31T04:49:39
31
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist