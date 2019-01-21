Sea GirlsFormed 1 January 2015
Sea Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06tvrxc.jpg
2016-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c36c03f2-078e-4832-a4e5-8fcfa29d95b2
Sea Girls Performances & Interviews
- Sea Girls stake their claim with Call Me Outhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bgr1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bgr1.jpg2018-07-13T14:20:00.000ZEnthralling newcomers play the BBC Music Introducing Stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p068bql1
Sea Girls stake their claim with Call Me Out
- On The Playlist: Call Me Out - Sea Girlshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cgbzf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cgbzf.jpg2017-08-04T05:00:00.000ZOn The Playlist: Call Me Out - Sea Girlshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bg4z6
On The Playlist: Call Me Out - Sea Girls
Sea Girls Tracks
All I Want To Hear You Say
Sea Girls
All I Want To Hear You Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
All I Want To Hear You Say
Last played on
Eat Me Whole
Sea Girls
Eat Me Whole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Eat Me Whole
Last played on
Lost
Sea Girls
Lost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Lost
Last played on
Too Much Fun
Sea Girls
Too Much Fun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Too Much Fun
Last played on
All I Want to Hear You Say (Radio 1 Session, 23 Nov 2018)
Sea Girls
All I Want to Hear You Say (Radio 1 Session, 23 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
When The Party's Over/Nothing Else Matters (Radio 1 Maida Vale session - 11th December 2018)
Sea Girls
When The Party's Over/Nothing Else Matters (Radio 1 Maida Vale session - 11th December 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Call Me Out (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session - 11th December 2018)
Sea Girls
Call Me Out (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session - 11th December 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Lost (Radio 1 Session, 23 Nov 2018)
Sea Girls
Lost (Radio 1 Session, 23 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06tvrz5.jpglink
Call Me Out
Sea Girls
Call Me Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bgmg1.jpglink
Call Me Out
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Feb
2019
Sea Girls
O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford, UK
26
Feb
2019
Sea Girls
Hare & Hounds - Venue 2, Birmingham, UK
27
Feb
2019
Sea Girls
The Mash House, Edinburgh, UK
28
Feb
2019
Sea Girls
Northumbria Institute 2, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Mar
2019
Sea Girls
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/aj84rz
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T04:51:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bgqv.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
