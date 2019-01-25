Gwyneth GlynBorn 14 December 1979
Gwyneth Glyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br4gw.jpg
1979-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c36b3422-d611-409d-bf1e-55de200f7ce7
Gwyneth Glyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Gwyneth Glyn (born Gwyneth Glyn Evans, 14 December 1979) is a Welsh language poet and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gwyneth Glyn Performances & Interviews
Gwyneth Glyn Tracks
Sort by
Adra
Gwyneth Glyn
Adra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Adra
Last played on
'Mhen I'n Llawn (feat. Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog)
Gwyneth Glyn
'Mhen I'n Llawn (feat. Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
'Mhen I'n Llawn (feat. Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog)
Last played on
Bwthyn (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Derwyddon Dr Gonzo
Bwthyn (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3y8.jpglink
Bwthyn (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Last played on
Cwlwm
Gwyneth Glyn
Cwlwm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Cwlwm
Last played on
Oran Bagraidh
Josie Duncan
Oran Bagraidh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Oran Bagraidh
Last played on
Ewbanamandda
Gwyneth Glyn
Ewbanamandda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Ewbanamandda
Last played on
Nei Di Wely Clyd
Gwyneth Glyn
Nei Di Wely Clyd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Nei Di Wely Clyd
Last played on
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
Gwyneth Glyn
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Lauran Bacall (Mae Dy Gariad Di Yn Y Ffair)
Last played on
Mouthmusic (Migldi Magldi/ The Fair Canavans/ Town Of My Heart/ I was Happier Last Year)
Gwyneth Glyn
Mouthmusic (Migldi Magldi/ The Fair Canavans/ Town Of My Heart/ I was Happier Last Year)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Dansin Bêr
Gwyneth Glyn
Dansin Bêr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Dansin Bêr
Last played on
Os Na Wela'i Di
Gwyneth Glyn
Os Na Wela'i Di
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Os Na Wela'i Di
Last played on
Dan Dy Draed
Gwyneth Glyn
Dan Dy Draed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Dan Dy Draed
Last played on
'Mhen I'n Llawn
Gwyneth Glyn
'Mhen I'n Llawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
'Mhen I'n Llawn
Last played on
Pais Dinogad (Dinogad's Cloak)
Gwyneth Glyn
Pais Dinogad (Dinogad's Cloak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Pais Dinogad (Dinogad's Cloak)
Last played on
Seren
Gwyneth Glyn
Seren
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Seren
Last played on
Mouthmusic: Migldi Magldi / Ceannabhan Bana / Baile Mo Chridhe ........
Gwyneth Glyn
Mouthmusic: Migldi Magldi / Ceannabhan Bana / Baile Mo Chridhe ........
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Mouthmusic: Migldi Magldi / Ceannabhan Bana / Baile Mo Chridhe ........
Last played on
Lle Fyswn I
Gwyneth Glyn
Lle Fyswn I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Lle Fyswn I
Last played on
Dolig Du
Gwyneth Glyn
Dolig Du
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Dolig Du
Last played on
Ferch Y Brwyn
Gwyneth Glyn
Ferch Y Brwyn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Ferch Y Brwyn
Last played on
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Catrin Finch & Seckou Keita
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ytnnw.jpglink
Listen To The Grass Grow (feat. Gwyneth Glyn)
Last played on
Du Ydi'r Eira
Gwyneth Glyn
Du Ydi'r Eira
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dp5m6.jpglink
Du Ydi'r Eira
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gwyneth Glyn
Gwyneth Glyn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
9Bach (2005)
-
Listen to 9Bach in session for World on 3
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Henwalia (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Y Lôn sy'n Dân o'n Blaena (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Strydoedd Aberstalwm (Sesiwn Sbardun)
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Codi Hiraeth
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Blodau Ar Dân Yn Sbaen
-
Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog - Deud Y Byddai'n Disgwyl
-
Sgwrs 9Bach gyda Lisa Gwilym - Rhan 2 (2005)
-
9Bach - Pontypridd
Back to artist