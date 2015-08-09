Monkey MafiaFormed 1995
Monkey Mafia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c3681800-f253-4c73-b37c-a9fab9d1315a
Monkey Mafia Tracks
Sort by
Work My Body (Radio Edit)
Monkey Mafia
Work My Body (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work My Body (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Long As I Can See The Light
Monkey Mafia
Long As I Can See The Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know You
Monkey Mafia
I Know You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Know You
Last played on
Sources From The Past
Monkey Mafia
Sources From The Past
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sources From The Past
Last played on
Work Mi Body
Monkey Mafia
Work Mi Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Work Mi Body
Last played on
Blow the Whole Joint Up
Monkey Mafia
Blow the Whole Joint Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow the Whole Joint Up
Last played on
Work Mi Body feat Patra & scratches by Krash Slaughta
Monkey Mafia
Work Mi Body feat Patra & scratches by Krash Slaughta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monkey Mafia Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist