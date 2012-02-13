Lissy TrullieBorn 1983
Lissy Trullie
1983
Lissy Trullie Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth "Lizzy" McChesney, better known by the stage name Lissy Trullie, is an American singer-songwriter and former model. She released her debut EP, Self-Taught Learner, in February 2009, and as of 2009, performed with a band named Lissy Trullie. She released her full-length debut album on April 10, 2012. As of 2016, she is the lead singer for the rock band Zipper Club.
Madeline
Lissy Trullie
Madeline
Madeline
Last played on
Madeline (Jewellers Remix)
Lissy Trullie
Madeline (Jewellers Remix)
Ready for the Floor
Lissy Trullie
Ready for the Floor
Ready for the Floor
Last played on
boy boy
Lissy Trullie
boy boy
boy boy
Last played on
You Bleed You
Lissy Trullie
You Bleed You
You Bleed You
Last played on
Boy Boy (cleaned)
Lissy Trullie
Boy Boy (cleaned)
Boy Boy (cleaned)
Last played on
