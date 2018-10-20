Daniel DaviesSoundtrack composer, former Year Long Disaster frontman
Daniel Davies
Daniel Davies Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Davies is a British American musician and composer, best known for his contributions to horror director John Carpenter's Lost Themes and Lost Themes II albums, and for his work with rock bands Year Long Disaster, Karma to Burn, and CKY. Davies is the son of guitarist Dave Davies of The Kinks, and the godson of John Carpenter.
Daniel Davies Tracks
Halloween (2018) - The Grind
Angel's Asylum (from Lost Themes II)
Persia Rising (from Lost Themes II)
Night
