Gerry Niewood (April 6, 1943 – February 12, 2009) was an American jazz saxophonist and flautist who worked often with Chuck Mangione. Like Mangione, Niewood was born in Rochester, New York, and graduated from the Eastman School of Music.

He worked with Mangione from 1968–1976 and shortly after led a band with Dave Samuels. He spent most of his career as a session musician. In the 1990s, he returned to playing with Mangione. He and band member Coleman Mellett died in the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 on February 12, 2009.