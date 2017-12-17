MVP (also known as Most Valuable Playas) is a hip hop act from New York. The line-up of the group featured an R&B singer from The Bronx, Vice Verse (a.k.a. Victor Matos); MC Stagga Lee (a.k.a. Eric Newman); and Robert Clivillés (a.k.a. Rob Dinero/Rich Kid).

The group released two albums, Stagga Lee presents MVP (Casablanca/Universal Records, 2003) (when the line-up contained four more members: Mighty Max, Jasmine Ray, J.R.X.L. and Fatts Bronston) and Hip Hop, Clubs, Girls & Life Vol. 1 (Positiva/EMI Records, 2006).

The group's debut single, called "Roc Ya Body (Mic Check 1, 2)," was a hit in Europe. "Roc Ya Body (Mic Check 1, 2)" reached #5 in the United Kingdom in July 2005. "Bounce, Shake, Move, Stop!" was the second single released, and reached #22 in the UK Singles Chart and #43 in the Irish Singles Chart in 2006. The group has released no further singles.