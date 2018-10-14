Stéphane MallarméBorn 18 March 1842. Died 9 September 1898
Stéphane Mallarmé
1842-03-18
Stéphane Mallarmé Biography (Wikipedia)
Stéphane Mallarmé ( (listen); 18 March 1842 – 9 September 1898), whose real name was Étienne Mallarmé, was a French poet and critic. He was a major French symbolist poet, and his work anticipated and inspired several revolutionary artistic schools of the early 20th century, such as Cubism, Futurism, Dadaism, and Surrealism.
Stéphane Mallarmé Tracks
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Maurice Ravel
Sainte (voice & piano) (1896) (feat. Dalton Baldwin, José van Dam & Stéphane Mallarmé)
Maurice Ravel
