Golden Silvers were a band from London signed to independent record label XL. The line-up consisted of vocalist and keyboardist Gwilym Gold , Ben Moorhouse on bass guitar, and Robden Alexis Nunez on drums.
Golden Silvers Tracks
Magic Touch
Here Comes The King
True Romance
Fade To Black
My Love is a Seed that Doesn't Grow
Queen Of the 21st Century
Arrows of Eros
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-28T04:26:08
28
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
