Nika Danilova (born April 11, 1989), known professionally as Zola Jesus, is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. She has released four EPs and five full-length albums that combine electronic, industrial, classical, and goth.
Night
Zola Jesus
Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Night
Last played on
Hikikomori (Oskar Offermann Remix)
Zola Jesus
Hikikomori (Oskar Offermann Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Hikikomori (Oskar Offermann Remix)
Last played on
Soak
Zola Jesus
Soak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Soak
Last played on
Exhumed
Zola Jesus
Exhumed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Exhumed
Last played on
Howl (Time Traveller Remix) (feat. Zola Jesus)
Black Asteroid
Black Asteroid
Howl (Time Traveller Remix) (feat. Zola Jesus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Howl (Time Traveller Remix) (feat. Zola Jesus)
Last played on
Howl (feat. Zola Jesus)
Black Asteroid
Howl (feat. Zola Jesus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Howl (feat. Zola Jesus)
Last played on
In Your Nature (David Lynch Remix)
Zola Jesus
In Your Nature (David Lynch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
In Your Nature (David Lynch Remix)
Last played on
Hunger
Zola Jesus
Hunger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Hunger
Last played on
Hungry
Zola Jesus
Hungry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Hungry
Last played on
Nail
Zola Jesus
Nail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Nail
Last played on
Dangerous Days
Zola Jesus
Dangerous Days
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Dangerous Days
Last played on
Dust
Zola Jesus
Dust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Dust
Last played on
Go (Blank Sea)
Zola Jesus
Go (Blank Sea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Go (Blank Sea)
Last played on
Go (Blank Sea) (Diplo Remix)
Zola Jesus
Go (Blank Sea) (Diplo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Go (Blank Sea) (Diplo Remix)
Last played on
GO (Blank Sea)(Diplo Remix)
Zola Jesus
GO (Blank Sea)(Diplo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
GO (Blank Sea)(Diplo Remix)
Last played on
Hikikomori
Zola Jesus
Hikikomori
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Hikikomori
Last played on
Fall Back
Zola Jesus
Fall Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01dtlnx.jpglink
Fall Back
Last played on
