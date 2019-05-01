Sisters UndergroundFormed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Sisters Underground
1994
Sisters Underground Biography (Wikipedia)
Sisters Underground was a New Zealand hip hop and R&B duo, best known for their 1994 single "In the Neighbourhood".
In The Neighbourhood
