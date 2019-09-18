Kristiina EhinBorn 18 July 1977
Kristiina Ehin
1977-07-18
Kristiina Ehin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kristiina Ehin (born 18 July 1977) is an Estonian poet, translator, singer and songwriter.
Ehin studied at University of Tartu with a degree in philology and specializes in folklore. In 2004, she acquired master's degree in the Estonian language and comparative folklore field at the University of Tartu. The master's thesis topic was "The Possibilities for Interpretation of the Oldest and Newer Lied of Estonia in the Female-Religious Perspective". She has worked as a teacher at Vodja school.
She has sung in the ensemble Sinimaniseele and from 2012, in the ensemble Naised Köögis, whose members are Katrin Laidre, Sofia Joons and Kairi Leivo.
Sinu vari (Your shadow)
Mirjam Tally
Sinu vari (Your shadow)
Sinu vari (Your shadow)
